Suspect in Aleah Beckerle case to appear in court Wednesday

The suspect in the death of Aleah Beckerle is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.
Terrance Roach will be in court Wednesday at 10am for his first court appearance. pic.twitter.com/iE0imiOl4w— Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) April 3, 2017
Police arrested 24-year-old Terrence Roach Friday.
[Affidavit portrays disturbing details of Aleah's abduction, death]
We're told Roach is a half-brother to Aleah's younger sister.
Police say people who lived near the vacant house where Aleah's body was found last week pointed detectives to Roach.
[CLICK HERE for complete coverage]
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
A surprise visit from our everyday heroes for a 93-year-old Evansville woman reminds us all what our country stands for.More >>
A surprise visit from our everyday heroes for a 93-year-old Evansville woman reminds us all what our country stands for.More >>
One family is searching for something that has deep meaning for them.More >>
One family is searching for something that has deep meaning for them.More >>
He wanted to spend the day boating on the river, but ended up putting his van in the river.More >>
He wanted to spend the day boating on the river, but ended up putting his van in the river.More >>
The investigation continues into what caused a boat to explode Sunday afternoon at Green Turtle Bay marina in western Kentucky.More >>
The investigation continues into what caused a boat to explode Sunday afternoon at Green Turtle Bay marina in western Kentucky.More >>
It's that time of year and for many kids pool season is a time to let lose and have fun after school lets out.More >>
It's that time of year and for many kids pool season is a time to let lose and have fun after school lets out.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >>
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >>
Cedar Point experienced a power outage in parts of the busy theme park on Memorial Day.More >>
Cedar Point experienced a power outage in parts of the busy theme park on Memorial Day.More >>
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.More >>
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.More >>