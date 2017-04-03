Suspect in Aleah Beckerle case to appear in court Wednesday

The suspect in the death of Aleah Beckerle is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Terrance Roach will be in court Wednesday at 10am for his first court appearance. pic.twitter.com/iE0imiOl4w — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) April 3, 2017

Police arrested 24-year-old Terrence Roach Friday.

[Affidavit portrays disturbing details of Aleah's abduction, death]

We're told Roach is a half-brother to Aleah's younger sister.

Police say people who lived near the vacant house where Aleah's body was found last week pointed detectives to Roach.

[CLICK HERE for complete coverage]

