Search team pays respects to Aleah Beckerle

After eight months of searching, the group of people who combed the Tri-State looking for Aleah Beckerle paid their respects to her on Sunday.

That group went to the memorial for Aleah outside of the house where her body was found on South Bedford Avenue.

The search team shrunk in size over time, but a few stuck with it, and they weren't going to stop until they found Aleah.

Though this wasn't the outcome they wanted, Aleah's family said they were vital in bringing her home.

A life lost too soon that's striking a chord within the community. A small group of searchers have been here since the beginning, trying to find out the whereabouts of Aleah Beckerle.

They left the shirts, a symbol of how they spent eight months combing the Tri-State for her, as a team.

"The goal in mind was to find her. She's been found," Otis Pruitt said. "The weight on my shoulders has been lifted a little bit, she deserved so much more."

Otis Pruitt never knew Aleah. He says he started the search team, to make an impact in the community.

Ryan Cox is Aleah's second cousin; day after day he looked for her. The search came to end to him through a group message within the search team.

Adeline Chinn is a family friend. She said she always knew Aleah would turn up.

All of them worked from dawn to dusk under the eye of Laura Jackson, Aleah's great aunt.

"They made a promise they'd never quit and they never quit, but the search is over and you know it's not needed anymore."

She says although the search team didn't find her, their efforts weren't in vain.

