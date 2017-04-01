Relative of man arrested for kidnapping Aleah Beckerle, arrested for intimidation

Police records show dispatch warned EPD officers on Friday of Deion Eastwood yelling at a group of people near what he called his step brother's house.

Authorities say his step brother is Terrence Roach, who is the man arrested for kidnapping and killing Aleah Beckerle.

Officers placed Roach into custody and found a gun on the ground. Investigators questioned his father, Glenn Eastwood, who told them Deion was upset so many people were in front of his step brother's house.

"He's upset, why's he going to go around threatening people?" says George Garst.

Glenn Eastwood also told the police Deion threatened to shoot him when he tried to intervene.

George Garst says he's always keeping a close eye on his neighborhood. He says Eastwood's actions serve no purpose, and it concerns him that someone would threaten people on the same street his daughter-in-law lives on.

"It wouldn't be natural, it wouldn't be right at all," Garst says. "It doesn't make any sense."

Police say Eastwood was also causing a disturbance in the same area earlier the same day, but police couldn't find him.

After he was in custody, police found Deion Eastwood had a warrant for misdemeanor charges.

His bond was set at $1,000. He faced a judge via video court on charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct.

He is expected back in court next month.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.