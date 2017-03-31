Affidavit portrays disturbing details of Aleah's abduction, death

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

Additional information has been released surrounding the arrest of Terrence Roach, who police say admitted to abducting Aleah Beckerle.

[CLICK HERE for complete coverage]

Roach, 24, is a half-brother to one of Aleah's sisters living in the Beckerle home.

Cpt. Andy Chandler with the Evansville Police Department says Roach lives next door to the vacant South Bedford Avenue home where Aleah's body was found and became a person of interest after officers spoke with neighbors.

[RELATED: Family breaks silence after Aleah is found, arrest is made]

According to the probable cause affidavit, Roach voluntarily agreed to an interview with police and confessed to the crime. Roach said he smoked K2 and the idea of taking Aleah just, "popped in his head".

The affidavit states Roach admitted to breaking into a side window of Aleah's bedroom so he, "wouldn't wake up his other sisters". It also states that he carried her and then set her outside of the window before picking her back up and putting her into the back of his truck.

Terrence Roach's step-dad spoke to us after he learned Terrence was arrested in connection to the Aleah Beckerle case. pic.twitter.com/1VYKMCd7sw — 14 News (@14News) March 31, 2017

Roach told detectives he then drove Aleah to the vacant home at 1628 South Bedford Avenue and after using duct tape on her, she died inside the home.

The affidavit states that Roach admitted to having sexual intercourse with the corpse.

Roach was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces preliminary charges of abuse of a corpse, burglary, criminal confinement, kidnapping, and murder. He's being held on no bond.

Aleah's Great Aunt just posted statement from Cara Beckerle, Aleah's mom, following Terrence Roach's arrest pic.twitter.com/RchnhmPgbO — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) April 1, 2017

Prosecutor Nick Hermann says there is still work to do and the investigation is not over. He says formal charges could come within the next few days.

Autopsy results are still pending.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet. The family says if you would like to donate to the funeral fund, you can do so by going to the GoFundMe page set up by Charity Strange. They say you can also donate directly to the funeral home after the arrangements are announced.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.