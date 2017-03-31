Police: People who gave info that led to Aleah Beckerle's remains are not suspects

Police say the people who gave them the information that led to the discovery of Aleah Beckerle's body have been ruled out as suspects in her disappearance and death.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that Aleah's body was found inside a vacant South Bedford Ave. home Monday night.

The wheelchair-bound teen had been missing since July 2016.

Police say no more information will be released about the case at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

