EPD: Aleah's remains identified by medical device implant

There's new information on how detectives were able to identify the remains of Aleah Beckerle.

EPD Cpt. Andy Chandler says Aleah had a medical device implanted in her head, which was a factor that helped identify her.

Since they have identified that body as Aleah, Chander says the tip lines have been lighting up.

While he can't tell us yet if any leads are coming from those tips, Chandler says the lead detective started conducting interviews on Wednesday and will continue all week.

He'll be talking to the person who called detectives alerting them to the body in the home on South Bedford which we now know is Aleah.

Chandler says they're also reaching out to other agencies to help with this investigation.

As for funeral arrangements, Chandler tells us at this point, the remains still have not been turned over to the family. The deputy coroner wouldn't elaborate on why that hasn't happened yet.

