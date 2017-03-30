Relative of man beaten in false confession video linked to Aleah's case wants justice

James Martin, the man seen in false confession video linked to the Aleah Beckerle case on July 21, 2016, just four days after Aleah was reported missing.

We had a conversation with a relative of James Martin, the man seen in the false confession video in the Aleah Beckerle case.

Martin's family lives several blocks away from S. Bedford Ave., where police discovered Aleah's remains.

Our crews had a long conversation with Martin's relative, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, on how this has been for Martin since the incident last July.

Court documents show that Aleah's cousin Donna Robertson, and Robertson's girlfriend, Debra Wollner, and James Wilson tied Martin up at a home on N. Second Ave., beating Martin for six hours to make a false confession on kidnapping Aleah.

That incident happened July 21, 2016, just four days after the Beckerle's reported Aleah missing.

Now that Aleah has been found, Martin's relative say they simply want justice

We asked the relative if she's ever met Debra Wollner, Donna Robertson, or James Wilson.

"No, I haven't met them. I never met any of them. I don't want to meet them. I don't know anything about them. I want them to stay away from my family and stay out of our lives, and let us go on with our lives. But, I do think deep down in my heart, that the people who took the little girl should be in prison for what they did to that little girl."

The relative went on to say she was surprised police discovered Aleah just blocks from her home.

"That really shocked me. Because nobody knew she was that close. All this time, peoples have been looking for this little girl and all of a sudden she pops up in this house..so close to where we live at."

