EPD asking anyone with info about Aleah Beckerle case to come forward

A memorial has been growing at the South Bedford Avenue home where the body of Aleah Beckerle was found Monday night.

Police, family, members and even strangers have been searching for answers about what happened to Aleah since she disappeared in July.

EPD Captain Andy Chandler says the investigation has turned from a missing-persons case to a criminal investigation, but, right now, investigators are not calling it a homicide.

Captain Chandler says new tips have been flooding in ever since the news broke Wednesday afternoon that the body was Aleah.

He says police need as much information as they can get at this stage of the investigation and they are encouraging anyone who might know anything about the case to come forward.

We're also told police are no longer guarding the South Bedford Ave. house. Chandler says they're done collecting evidence from inside and that evidence is now being processed and packaged so it can be sent to a crime lab.

