Hundreds gather to honor Aleah Beckerle

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the South Bedford home Aleah Beckerle's body was found in to pay their respects Wednesday night.

[Coroner confirms body found in vacant house is Aleah Beckerle]

Large crowd gathered to remember Aleah... pic.twitter.com/qCoKdeFFUS — Brandon Bartlett (@Brandon14News) March 29, 2017

Most of the people who attended didn't know Aleah, but they felt like they knew her. So many people across the Tri-State feel like they have a connection to this story and they just had to be there for her.

They prayed and sang, but most of all they leaned on each other for support. This is not how anyone wanted this 8-month long search for Aleah to end.

Police have released the scene at the house on S. Bedford where Aleah's body was found. pic.twitter.com/S9ZNVyUfwg — Brandon Bartlett (@Brandon14News) March 30, 2017

Many ended the evening by placing balloons and candles in front of the house in memory of Aleah, while making a plea to those who harmed her.