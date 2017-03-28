Coroner confirms body found in vacant house is Aleah Beckerle

The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirms the body found inside a vacant South Bedford Avenue home Monday night is Aleah Beckerle.

The wheelchair-bound teen was reported missing from her Iowa Street home on July 17, 2016.

Cpt. Andy Chandler says someone called the EPD detective's office saying there was a body in that home in the 1600 block of South Bedford. Police would not elaborate on who made that call and they say no one in the case has been cleared.

Chandler says hours upon hours have been devoted to finding Aleah. The investigation has now taken on a new direction from locating a missing person to a criminal investigation and Chandler says they will not stop until there is justice for Aleah.

Chandler says the department is confident the house where Aleah's body was found will yield new clues and evidence, but at this time he can't elaborate on what they've found so far in the home.

Police want anyone who knows something about the case to reach out to them by calling the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.

This is a developing story and we'll keep you updated.

