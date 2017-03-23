Madisonville Community College holding free solar eclipse seminars

Madisonville Community College will be offering free educational seminars in preparation for the August 21 total solar eclipse.

The first session will be Thursday, March 30, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in room 117 of the Joe C. Davis Building located on the MCC North Campus (2000 College Drive, Madisonville).

MCC Associate Professor of Physics Dr. Aseem Talukar and Dr. George Steedly, of Webster County, will be presenting “Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Celestial Dynamics & Eclipse Chasing.”

Discussion will include the science behind an eclipse, safe viewing and photographing of the eclipse, and Dr. Steedly’s personal eclipse chasing experiences. A follow-up session is planned for Thursday, April 27.

MCC will also be hosting several eclipse related activities on Saturday-Sunday, August 19-20, as well as on eclipse day, August 21.

All events are free and open to the public.

