Wollner officially sentenced in false confession beating case

Debra Wollner has been officially sentenced for her role in the beating of a man to get him to make a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle case.

[PREVIOUS: Wollner pleads guilty in false confession beating case]

Wollner initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty in February. As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced to three years electronic home detention.

Aleah went missing last July and still has not been found. A month after she disappeared, Wollner, her girlfriend and Aleah's cousin, Donna Robertson, and James Wilson Jr. were arrested after police got a hold of a video of the beating.

All three were facing battery and criminal confinement charges in the case.

