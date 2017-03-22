Rep. Bucshon partners with CK Newsome to host job fair

One of Evansville's congressmen is coming to help those in the Tri-State who are out of work.

Congressman Larry Bucshon is partnering with the city of Evansville to host a job fair this Friday.

At least 79 area employers will be at the CK Newsome Center, looking to provide an opportunity for job seekers.

The event gets underway at 1 p.m., with the first hour reserved for military veteran's looking for jobs.

The fair then opens to the general public at 2 p.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

The Congressman, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will be on hand at the start of the event as well.

