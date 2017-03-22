Taking a Stand: Suicide prevention

This week, a series of community forums was announced to address suicide in Evansville.

The Old National Bank leadership team and Mental Health America helped create a community task force made up of local business, education leaders and mental health care providers.

Starting in April, this group will be hosting public forums to educate our community about suicide and what resources are available to help.

Experts tell us that Southwestern Indiana has a higher suicide rate than other communities.

These forums are hoping to lower the stigma related to suicide and help the public better understand how to help a potentially suicidal person.

We applaud this group for continuing the conversation of what many view as an uncomfortable topic.

