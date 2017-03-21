After years of planning, Hopkinsville is set for rare event

The rarity of this event isn't something that Hopkinsville is taking for granted.

They have been planning this event for years.

"I get phone calls every day from people from across the world," Brooke Jung, Solar Eclipse Marketing & Events Consultant, explained. "We have a group of about 25 scientists coming from Japan. A hundred and fifty coming from the United Kingdom, about 50 from Brazil. People coming from all over the world, really to witness this event here... the point of greatest eclipse and have the best view for this event."

And NASA designated that point as right here along this field. This is where the moons axis will be closest to the earth. Essentially, people will get the best view of the solar corona, that moment when the moon blocks the sun, from this location.

With more than 15 events planned for the community, which they say is more than any other city along the path of totality, Hopkinsville is hard at work planning every little detail.

"Everything from our transportation and safety committees, which are working diligently on traffic patterns and how people are going to get around in the community," Jung said. "And communications, to setting up temporary cell phone towers in different areas in the northern part of our county."

Visitors can take part in a variety of unique events from live music at their summer salute festival, comicon, all the way to watching the eclipse in a way you may have never imagined.

"One thing somebody doesn't think about, is what does a solar eclipse look like under water. And that's what we're hoping to see come August 21st," said Kris Tapp, owner of the Pennyroyal Scuba.

Pennyroyal Scuba Blue Springs is Kentucky's only full service diving destination. And divers come from all over the region to dive here.

But the plunge on August 21st will be a little bit different.

"We do night diving out here throughout the summer and they're calling for 2 minutes and 40 seconds worth of darkness," Tapp explained. "So it's going to be night diving during the day."

And they are inviting all certified divers to come out for their special Eclipse Diver Certification to help commemorate the event.

"I've never seen a full total eclipse, so whether you're sitting in your lawn chair watching it through a telescope or you're sitting on one of our platforms under water, it ought to be something pretty interesting to see," said Tapp.

With just under five-months left, there's still more planning to be done.

"This event develops more every day," explained Jung. "And so as we see something new that we need to plan for or address, we evaluate that. Form a committee or just get the right folks in the room to have a discussion about what needs to be done."

NASA scientists will also be there for the eclipse.

Click the following link for additional information regarding the events in Hopkinsville: eclipseville.com.

