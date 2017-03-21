Evansville museum plans "eclipse weekend"

The Evansville Museum is planning an eclipse weekend to get people excited.

August 19 and 20 will be filled with workshops and shows relating to the total solar eclipse.

Saturday's activities are geared towards families and students, while Sunday's events will be tailored to amateur astronomers.

Monday, August 21, the museum is chartering a bus to go down to Hopkinsville.

"What happens is, we have parking passes, and we have a spot in Hopkinsville picked out," said Science Director Mitch Luman. "We will be with hundreds of other people who will be at our site and thousands maybe even tens of thousands of other people that will be in Hopkinsville. We'll give you a parking pass and we'll get you in."

Click here for a list of times and prices.

