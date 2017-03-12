Suspect accused of stealing guns arrested - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect accused of stealing guns arrested

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Adam Decker, 29
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

One man told the police six long guns, a handgun, and some ammo were stolen from his home.

Police say they later found those items at the home of Adam Decker.

The burglary happened on Saturday in the 4400 block of St. Joseph Avenue. 

However, authorities say when they went to Decker's house, they found the items laying in clear view.  

Decker was arrested and is facing several charges.

