Suspect accused of stealing guns arrested

One man told the police six long guns, a handgun, and some ammo were stolen from his home.

Police say they later found those items at the home of Adam Decker.

The burglary happened on Saturday in the 4400 block of St. Joseph Avenue.

However, authorities say when they went to Decker's house, they found the items laying in clear view.

Decker was arrested and is facing several charges.

