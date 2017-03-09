Four Evansville nursing home residents turn 100

Families and Brookdale of Evansville celebrated a big milestone Thursday.

Four residents are turning 100 or older and they celebrated with cake and gifts.

One of the centenarians got her pilot's license at age 65, following retirement.

Another served as a longtime scoutmaster.

Families of the four residents spent extra time with them and told us they're really happy to see them honored.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.