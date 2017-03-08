Western KY works with Homeland Security for solar eclipse safety measures

Western Kentucky is working with Homeland Security on safety measures for the large crowds expected for the Solar Eclipse.

The eclipse is happening on August 21, and parts of Western Kentucky are said to be the best places to watch a total solar eclipse.

State Senator Ridley met with the State Homeland Security director to discuss protection of the tens of thousands of visitors who are expected in Western Kentucky to observe the total eclipse.

He wants to make sure the region is protected appropriately and first responders are prepared in anticipation of the crowds.

The eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse with a path across the United states since 1918. 14 News will air "Days of Darkness" on March 22, a special focusing on the effect the eclipse will have right here in the Tri-State.

