Bosse Bulldogs highlights, post-game discussion

Posted by Jared Goffinet
EVANSVILLE, IN

Some students of Bosse High School took their chance at showing off their journalism talents.

Those students edited together a highlight reel of the Bosse Bulldogs basketball game from that night as well as a post-game discussion with players and coaches.

