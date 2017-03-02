Taking a Stand: GLVC tournament kicks off

For college basketball fans, March is the best time of the year.

March Madness is already underway here in Evansville at the Ford Center. That's where both the highly rated USI men and women's teams are hosting one of the most competitive, and exciting post season division two tournaments in America, the 2017 Deaconess Great Lakes Valley Conference.

This is a great opportunity not only for our two fine teams to advance to the NCAA tournament, but for Evansville to once again showcase itself as a tremendous tournament host.

It's absolutely a win-win situation, but to be a success the USI teams and the tournament need your support.

If you love basketball, you'll absolutely love the GLVC tournament, so, make some time this weekend to support our local teams and this great tournament.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.