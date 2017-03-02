Robertson pleads guilty in false confession beating case

One of the people accused of assaulting a man to force a confession in the Aleah Beckerle case has pleaded guilty.

As part of a plea deal, 52-year-old Donna Robertson will be sentenced to three years home detention.

She pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and battery. All other charges were dismissed.

Two others have also been sentenced in the case.

Aleah Beckerle went missing back in July and despite numerous searches, still hasn't been found.

