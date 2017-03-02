LIVE: Gov. Rauner touring storm damage in Crossville, IL

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is in White County Thursday to see the damage caused by what the National Weather Service is calling at least an EF-3 tornado.

Governor Rauner has arrived for briefing.. pic.twitter.com/y1tET5ScFL — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) March 2, 2017

That was the service's preliminary rating for the tornado that hit south of Crossville. That category can produce wind speeds up to 165 miles per hour.

Back in Crossville this morning. Little difference from yesterday's damage. The only thing that's changed is roads cleared & a storage bin pic.twitter.com/0zQLEDPR64 — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) March 2, 2017

A 71-year-old man was killed in the storm. The White County coroner says Thomas McCord died near his home. We're told he'd sought shelter in a building that was demolished by the tornado.

Crews say his body was found about 50 yards away in a farm field. They say his wife was hurt and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

I just talked with a relative of Tom McCord's- she says what happened to the house is nothing. The tragedy was losing Tom. pic.twitter.com/2lL6vYKNRj — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) March 2, 2017

Several other homes in the small community were also destroyed.

Mayor of Crossville speaking now-- " we need anything..any help for the people who lost their homes" pic.twitter.com/nltwiyXhwn — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) March 2, 2017

