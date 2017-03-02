LIVE: Gov. Rauner touring storm damage in Crossville, IL - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: Gov. Rauner touring storm damage in Crossville, IL

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is in White County Thursday to see the damage caused by what the National Weather Service is calling at least an EF-3 tornado.

That was the service's preliminary rating for the tornado that hit south of Crossville. That category can produce wind speeds up to 165 miles per hour.

A 71-year-old man was killed in the storm. The White County coroner says Thomas McCord died near his home. We're told he'd sought shelter in a building that was demolished by the tornado.

Crews say his body was found about 50 yards away in a farm field. They say his wife was hurt and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Several other homes in the small community were also destroyed.

