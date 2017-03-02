WATCH: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner set to visit storm-ravaged Crossville today.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

COLD AND BLUSTERY: We'll have breezy northwest winds and it will be colder as temps reach only the upper 40's today. Skies will be sunny early and clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. We'll have a slight chance of rain this evening as temps sink into the upper 20's. Scattered snow is possible, mainly north of Evansville. Byron will have the 14 First Alert forecast.

TORNADO CLEAN UP: Victims of Tuesday's tornado and severe storms continue cleaning up today. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is set to pay a visit to Crossville, Illinois, one of the hardest hit area's where 71-year-old Thomas McCord died in his home. There was also extensive damage in Posey, Gibson and Dubois Counties.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: We'll also have a look at the tornado as it moved into Gibson County. The National Weather Service is still assessing the strength of the tornado, which could be as powerful as an EF-3. We'll have a full wrap up.

SESSIONS RUSSIAN CONNECTION: A spokesperson for Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirms that he met with the Russian Ambassador to the United States while he was working with Donald Trump's presidential campaign team.

DELPHI REWARD DOUBLES: The reward for information in the murders of two girls in Delphi, Indiana, has now doubled. It now stands at 200 thousand dollars. And a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts is pitching in.

ACES IN MVC: Marty Simmons and the University of Evansville men's basketball team look to keep their season alive tonight in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. They play Indiana State at six in St. Louis.

