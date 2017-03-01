Reitz Panther pair sings with Franklin College - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Reitz Panther pair sings with Franklin College

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

From College to College signing days, where the Panthers' "pair extraordinaire" on the links, Reitz's Lainie Grubbs and Jaley Schlosser signed to play golf for Franklin College Wednesday afternoon.

