Major step toward replacement for Evansville Lloyd Pool

A major step toward a replacement for Evansville's Lloyd Pool happened as the Evansville board of park commissioners voted to retain architectural design firm, Hafer, and Associates, to conduct a planning study.

The replacement of the 42-year-old north side pool was announced in 2016 as part of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's "Build-for-Evansville" initiative.

The city hopes to build a replacement facility bigger than the current pool on a site yet-to-be-determined.

The task force hopes to present a project plan to the mayor's office by the summer, and possibly be able to break ground in 2018.

