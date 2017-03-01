National Weather Service crew surveys tornado's path

Just a few hours ago, crews from the National Weather Service were sizing up storm damage in southern Indiana. They tell us a tornado touched down just north of Poseyville and made its way northeast into Gibson County.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kelly Hooper zig-zagged southern Gibson County roads, looking for evidence of a suspected EF3 tornado.

He's been at it since7 a.m., tracking the tornado's path of destruction.

"We started right here, just north of Poseyville and we tracked it all the way here. There is an indication that we could see F3 damage through here.”

This means Tuesday's tornado had the strength to toss vehicles like toy cars with its wind speeds of more than 120 miles per hour.

In Gibson County, it was one of the easiest tornado paths for the team to follow because of its large trail of destruction.

"Hundreds of electrical poles snapped, thousands of trees probably snapped and uprooted. Saw some fiberglass pleasure boats tossed quarter miles from where they originated. That's a pretty good ways. That was when it was at its strongest.”

Right now, it's not known how many miles the tornado traveled. Those numbers are still being calculated.

We're told Hooper and his team are sending the data back to the National Weather Service's office. From there, it will be made public for you to check out on social media.

Gibson Southern High School, Fort Branch and Haubstadt schools will be in session on Thursday. Owensville will be closed.



