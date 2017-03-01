Helping the storm victims in Crossville

Neighbors helping neighbors. There's been a lot of that in Crossville.

"We're helping the people that have been hit by the tornado," said Neali Lewis.

Lewis and Tim Phillips were not affected by the Crossville tornado, but they were affected by its devastation and those who lost almost everything.

"I just have a kind heart," said Lewis.

It's an act of kindness that brought them all the way from Carmi to Crossville and to a house whose owners lost their home and almost all their belongings inside.

"We're giving totes to people and toilet paper and napkins, stuff like that," said Lewis.

"Totes, toiletry items, just the basic necessities," said Phillips.

Small things that can make a big difference to those who've lost it all.

"Who wouldn't want to help out, you know. It's pretty bad," said Phillips.

Officials with the National Weather Service say they believe it was an EF-3 tornado that ripped through the Crossville area.

