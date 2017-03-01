USI men gear up for the GLVC Tournament at the Ford Center

The USI Men's Basketball team is gearing up for the GLVC Tournament which will begin Thursday at the Ford Center.

The USI Men's Basketball team begins their postseason journey on Thursday when they take on Truman State and the Screaming Eagles have a pretty big advantage with the GLVC being in town at the Ford Center.

For a couple of players like sophomore Jacob Norman and sophomore Alex Stein who was just named the first team all GLVC, they are playing in the same venue they use to sit in as fans.

"If I remember correctly the year before we got here it was also at the Ford Center and I remember thinking it would be pretty cool to get to play the GLVC Tournament here in Evansville," Jacob said.

"Hopefully we can get a pretty good crowd, the home crowd where it can feel like a home game so we are really excited to play there," Alex said.

This will be the first time the young blood has had the GLVCS in their own back yard, but for seasoned vets Bobo Drummond and GLVC Player of the year Jeril Taylor, they have been on that hardwood before and are hoping to use that experience to push their teammates.

"The guys I played with my first year kind of taught me the ropes, they just all stayed together and they really were caring about each other on and off the court this time of the year," Bobo told us.

Jeril Taylor said, "We just try to put more motivation on the guys as possible we can you know, try to motivate them as much as we can and lead them in the right ways, lead by example."

The team finished the season with an overall record of 25 and three and although they lost to Bellarmine in the season finale, there were plenty of takeaways from that game.

"Our defense against Bellarmine was our best defense probably all year," Alex told us. "We just had a few possessions down the stretch where we gave up too many easy baskets and they extended their lead so it is just playing a full 40 minutes of hard defense."

The squad is looking forward to having the crowd on their side and that defense dialed in for Thursday's tip.

