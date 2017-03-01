Tornado rips through Posey County Tuesday night

In Posey County, dozens of homes and trailers were destroyed when the storm blew through just before 10 Tuesday night.

Our crews were out all day Wednesday talking to neighbors in the area.

Off County Road 1075 in Poseyville, homes, and trailers were destroyed.

A mother and son who lived in a trailer there tell us a Jeep flew into their bathroom where they were taking shelter, toppling over them.

They say the Jeep saved their life. We're told the wheels landed perfectly on top of their bodies shielding them from flying debris.

"I was holding on to this," Teresa, the mobile homeowner said while she grabbed on to the front of the jeep. "And, I was holding on to my son. I didn't know if he had wood going through his body."

Off County Road 800 in Cynthiana, just about every single home on the road had major damage, including Hedgegrove Farms, a family owned winery.

The owner, Nathan Kluger, lives and works at the winery with his wife and young children. He says the home was built sometime around 1845.

Kluger says all are okay, but his business is destroyed.

The Klugers produce wines and foods on the farm to sell to wholesalers throughout the region. The storm wiped out the winery, their barn, and bee hives that are thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

He says the sound of the storm was nothing like he'd ever heard.

"This really took me aback. I don't know what to think about this," Kluger said. "Your ears just continually start popping, and you know something's going to happen. It lifted the whole house up, and just shook."

Kluger tells us he's hoping to rebuild the winery to get back to business.

Community support is already pouring in to help the Klugers. We're told they're a well-known family that does a lot for the community.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.