Gibson County residents cleaning up after storms

14 News went to many different areas in the Tri-State after Tuesday night's severe storms including Gibson County.

We started out in Oakland City on South 1250 East. There, we caught up with a man who was outside cleaning up his four acres of property after the storms.

Fortunately, the damaging winds missed his house, but it destroyed his barn. The owner says this isn't the first time something like this happened to him.

A big storm back in 2012 damaged the same barn then too. On Wednesday, neighbors pitched in to help him clean up.

The barn owner says he's already contacted his insurance company to assess the damage. In the meantime, he says he's thankful no one got hurt.

Then in Fort Branch, a family was also cleaning what's left of their home on State Road 68.

Family members say they were at a neighbor's home when the tornado hit, and they are thankful they were. When they got back to their house, they couldn't believe what they saw.

Winds tore their barn to the ground, and their home is significantly damaged. There were broken windows and debris scattered all over.

The family is still in shock and spent the day moving what they could out of the home because they won't be returning there anytime soon.

There is a little bit of a happy ending. Family members told us they managed to get their four cats and four dogs out of the home, and they are thankful for their neighbors, and the community for helping them in such a difficult time.

