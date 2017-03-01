EVSC Community Link - 2014 Girls Indiana Long Jump Champion Yama - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC Community Link - 2014 Girls Indiana Long Jump Champion Yamani Hunter

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(EVSC) (EVSC)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Link Reporter Kennedy Madison spoke with the 2014 girls long jump champion,Yamani Hunter.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly