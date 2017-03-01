Dubois County reels from storm damage

Members of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Jasper took their Ash Wednesday service to the streets.

Storms caused a lot of damage to the church's exterior both Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Trees fell on the roof causing it to come down, and they busted out some windows.

The roof damage caused water damage once it started raining again.

Officials with the church say the storm blew the church doors open. Parishioners had to sweep out all the debris.

Across the street is the church's rectory. Its three car garage was demolished.

The roof was lifted off and moved. There are also several trees down in the front yard.

"It is Ash Wednesday, what a way to start lent; to have a storm like this, it reminds us that we will have sacrifices in our life," said Father Gary Kiser.

While churchgoers were happy to help clean up, some of the damage, like a shattered Jesus statue, is hard to take.

"This statue has been part of our cemetery for many decades, and it just is heartbreaking to see Jesus and the cross laying over," said Martha Schmitt. "Kind of gives me a whole new meaning of what Ash Wednesday is all about."

The Saint Mary's statue in the rosary walk is still standing tall in the center of the uprooted trees. Church members say seeing it reminds them they are still protected.

A lot of damage is on County Road 750 West in Jasper.

John Miller says his house had several windows blown out, and they were still waiting to get heat and electricity back. There was also damage done to his two storage shelters.

Miller grew up in his house and says he created a lot of memories, but this is one he doesn't want to remember.

"It is kind of demoralizing, you know, you spend your life here for 60 some years, you know where you've worked here, you've played here, you know you've had friends over, your entire family has been here, you know all the siblings so yes, it is kind of devastating to see that loss," said Miller.

Despite the damage done to his property, his neighbors got hit even worse.

Two homes off of 750 West were destroyed, and their owners fled to friend's homes.

