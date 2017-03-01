Shelters need help taking care of 68 dogs seized in Vanderburgh Co.

Tuesday night an army of Vanderburgh Humane Society volunteers and staff waited as their crews brought in 68 dogs that were seized from a former church.

Police say they found dogs in small crates, lying in feces and urine. Some of them were not fed properly and were underweight.

Now, the shelters caring for them need your help as the dogs recover.

" You prepare for the worst, but it's still always a bit of a shell shock," says VHS's Amanda Coburn.

Tuesday afternoon, local agencies swept in at a home on Hillview Drive and pulled the dogs out.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says Martha Crosley had been hoarding the animals since January.

Animal control officers say Crosley told them she had started an animal sanctuary but couldn't keep up with the work.

Many of the dogs are old and every single one has health issues.

Vanderburgh Humane Society took in several dozen of the animals, which are now being evaluated.

"It'll be more of a through examination for the dogs. They will see our Veterinarians and will get a more detailed diagnosis and condition of each dog on a larger scale," says Coburn.

They're not the only ones helping out. Officials at It Takes a Village Canine Rescue took nearly 20 animals. Some of them have been sent to foster homes to make room for more.

We've learned Martha Crosley is listed as the president and director of the animal sanctuary.

The prosecutor's office is currently waiting on information from the sheriff's department investigation. Once they receive it, we'll know if Crosley is facing charges.

Officials at VHS tell us what they need the most right now are monetary donations to help the dogs heal.

They tell us their costs could skyrocket into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Click here to contact VHS.

Click here to contact It Takes a Village.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved