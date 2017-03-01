New lease for Gibson Co. field renewed

Princeton Community High School renewed a five-year lease agreement at $1 per year to use the baseball field at Lafayette Park (WFIE)

We have an update on the sale of Gil Hodges Field.

Princeton Community High School renewed a five-year lease agreement at $1 per year to use the baseball field at Lafayette Park.

[PREVIOUS: Meetings, discussions continue for new lease on Gil Hodges Field]

The school board also approved an $116,5000 contract to install new lights for the field.

The current agreement ended at the beginning of February, but the school and city agreed on the use of the field through May.

The lease states the city has the right to use the field when it doesn't conflict with the school's use.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.