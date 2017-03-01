GLVC tournament starts Thursday at Ford Center

The Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament starts Thursday at the Ford Center.

Workers put the last-minute touches on signage and banners for the four-day tournament.

The University of Southern Indiana men's and women's basketball teams will be among the 16 teams taking part.

Now that the new downtown DoubleTree hotel is open, some of the teams and their fans will be able to stay right across the street.

The GLVC tournament tips off Thursday at noon.

The USI men's first game is at 6 p.m.

