Aces' Brown picks up more post-season hardware

Junior Aundre Jackson of Loyola and senior Jaylon Brown of Evansville headline the list of selections

for the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference specialty teams for men’s basketball. Jackson, a native of Kennedale,

Texas, has been tabbed the conference’s Team Captain for the All-Bench Team, while Brown, a native of Fishers, Ind.,

is the league’s Team Captain for the Most-Improved Team.

The teams, which were selected by the league's newspaper beat writers, are comprised of a minimum of five

student-athletes (top five vote-getters, plus ties) on each squad.

Jackson averages 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 68.6 percent (178-for-263) from the field, a figure

that ranks fourth in the nation and first in the Valley (which would be a league and Loyola all-time single-season

record). He became the first Loyola newcomer since Ralph Vallot in 1974-75 to score 10 or more points in each of

his first 13 games as a Rambler. The junior has scored in double figures in 26 of Loyola’s 31 games this season,

six times topping the 20-point plateau. He also had three perfect shooting nights from the field, including a school record

9-for-9 performance en route to 21 points, in a win against Milwaukee.

After averaging 10.8 points per game last season, Brown has upped that average to 20.6 PPG, tops in the MVC

and in the top 30 in the nation. He also is among the Valley leaders in minutes played (36.6 per game, 1st) and free

throw percentage (86.0 percent, 2nd). Brown ranks in the top five in the nation in free throw makes (197) and attempts

(229). He has started every game of the 2016-17 season for the Purple Aces and has scored double figures

in all but one game. He leads the league with two 30-point games and 16 20-point games. His single-game high

was a 39-point, 11-rebound effort against Toledo at the Challenge in Music City.

2017 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE ALL-BENCH TEAM

Student-Athlete, School Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown (High School)

D.J. Clayton, Illinois State Jr. G 6-6 Oakland (Calif.) Elev8 Academy

Jarred Dixon, Missouri State So. G 6-3 Kansas City (Mo.) Lee's Summit West High

#Aundre Jackson, Loyola Jr. F 6-5 Kennedale (Texas) High

Rashard Kelly, Wichita State Jr. F 6-7 Fredericksburg (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy

Rauno Nurger, Wichita State Jr. C 6-10 Kella (Estonia) Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy

2017 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE MOST-IMPROVED TEAM

Student-Athlete, School Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown (High School)

*Jaylon Brown, Evansville Sr. G 6-0 Fishers (Ind.) High

Armon Fletcher, Southern Illinois So. G 6-4 Edwardsville (Ill.) High

Conner Frankamp, Wichita State Jr. G 6-1 Wichita (Kan.) Univ. of Kansas

Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State Sr. F 6-8 Dayton (Ohio) Quakerdale Promise Academy

Donte Ingram, Loyola Jr. G/F 6-6 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon High



*-indicates team captain

Courtesy: Missouri Valley Conference Media Relations