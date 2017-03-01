City wide cleanup with Keep Evansville Beautiful

If there's litter in your neighborhood, Keep Evansville Beautiful is asking you to step up next month to help clean it up.

On Wednesday, they announced the "Great Evansville Cleanup" project set for April 1, and they already have 13 neighborhoods where they'll focus on picking up trash.

The Mayor's Office and the Parks Department are also taking part, but Keep Evansville Beautiful hopes more neighborhoods will join in.

"Our neighborhood, how clean it is, really is a reflection of our city, and it shows that we take pride in our city and for people who work in economic development like the chamber, and other people like that," said Executive Director Julie Welch.

The Great Evansville Cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 1, and if you want to get your neighborhood involved, contact Keep Evansville Beautiful or visit their website here.

