USI Women rise, USI Men drop in latest regional polls

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the final NCAA II Midwest Region rankings of the regular season, while USI Men’s Basketball slipped one spot to No. 3.

The top four teams in the women’s rankings remained unchanged from last week, with Ashland University and Drury University holding down the top two spots. Saginaw Valley State University and Ursuline College round out the top four teams, while Michigan Tech University leaped past Bellarmine University into fifth.

USI trailed No. 6 Bellarmine in the rankings after moving past No. 8 Grand Valley State University. Lewis University (No. 9) and Ohio Dominican University (No. 10) continued to round out the top 10.

A shake-up in the top five teams of the men’s rankings highlighted the final regular-season list. Bellarmine held its ground at No. 1, but Ferris State University jumped past USI into second. Quincy University moved two spots into fourth, while Kentucky Wesleyan College dropped one spot to No. 5.

The University of Findlay dropped one spot to No. 6, while the bottom four teams remained unchanged with Truman State University (No. 7) and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (No. 8) rounding out the top eight. Lake Superior State University (No. 9) and Wayne State University (No. 10) completed the top 10 teams.

USI’s men concluded the regular-season with a 25-3 overall record and a 15-3 mark in GLVC play, while the Screaming Eagles’ women went 24-4 overall and 16-2 in GLVC play.

The Eagles open the GLVC Tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. when the men take on Truman State in the quarterfinals at the Ford Center. USI’s women begin the GLVC Tournament Friday at 6 p.m. when they take on the University of Indianapolis in the quarterfinals at the Ford Center.

Pairings for the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournaments will be announced Sunday night on NCAA.com. The women’s selection show is slated for 9 p.m. (CST), while the men’s selections will be revealed at 9:30 p.m.

The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament is comprised of eight teams, with the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC Tournament winners receiving automatic bids and at-large bids going to teams from the top eight of the regional rankings. The regional is routinely hosted by the top seed in the region.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department