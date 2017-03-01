USI Softball climbs the Top 25 charts

University of Southern Indiana Softball debuted in the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Top 25 Poll at No. 13 Wednesday. It matches the highest ranking in program history for the Screaming Eagles, who were ranked No. 13 heading into the 2015 GLVC Tournament.

USI, which went 5-1 at the Midwest Region Crossover this past weekend, is off to a 7-1 start on the strength of an explosive offense that ranks in the top five, nationally, in batting average and runs scored.

The Eagles have amassed a .365 team batting average and are averaging 8.5 runs per contest through the first eight games of the season.

USI, which was receiving votes in the national poll a week ago, is one of two teams from the Great Lakes Valley Conference to be ranked in this week’s poll as the University of Indianapolis dropped three spots to No. 21. The University of Missouri-St. Louis is receiving votes after being ranked No. 25 a week ago.

The Eagles return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. (CST) when they take on Midwest Region foe Cedarville University in their opening contest of The Spring Games in Clermont, Florida. USI is slated to play 12 times at The Spring Games, including regional bouts against Cedarville, Ashland University and No. 7 Grand Valley State University.

USI Softball Game Notes

Eagles show offensive outburst. USI Softball hit .397 as a team and scored 59 runs at the Midwest Region Crossover. The Eagles hit 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while racking up 50 RBIs.

Hodges closing in on HR, RBI records. Senior catcher Haley Hodges is closing in on USI’s all-time career records for home runs and RBIs. Hodges is just three home runs shy of Rachel Bowling’s career-record of 38 and just 14 RBIs away from Bowling’s career-mark of 144.

Productive lineup! The Eagles have eight players in their lineup with at least one home run this year and seven players in their lineup with at least five RBIs.

Johnson earns GLVC Player of Week honors. Sophomore second baseman Claire Johnson was named the GLVC Player of the Week for her efforts at the Midwest Region Crossover. Johnson hit .500 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a team-high eight RBIs.

Bradley has strong debut in pitcher’s circle. Sophomore utility player Caitlyn Bradley had a strong debut inside the pitcher’s circle at the Midwest Region Crossover. Bradley, who has played a majority of the time in leftfield, went 1-0 with a save and a 0.88 ERA in two appearances in the circle.

Leonhardt named Hero of the Week. Freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt was named the Division II Hero of the Week for softball by Herosports.com for her efforts in USI’s season-opening win over defending national champion and then No. 1 North Alabama. Leonhardt, who was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Week for her efforts, had a three-hit, complete-game shutout that included six strikeouts and just one walk.

Record book watch. Several USI players are in the USI career record books:

-Haley Hodges is second in home runs (35) and RBIs (130), third in grand slams (2), sixth in putouts (698) and tied for seventh in walks (61);

-Grace Clark is tied for fourth in grand slams (1), tied for eighth in home runs (18) and tied for 12th in RBIs (86);

-Lexi Reese is tied for 13th in home runs (13);

-Marleah Fossett is tied for 19th in home runs (7).

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department