Construction crew finds 1900's landfill in Evansville

Workers on a major sewer project going on in Evansville water and sewer crews have uncovered an old landfill.

Water and Sewer Department Director Allen Mounts says crews were working on Bee Slough near Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial parkway when they discovered the landfill.

Mounts thinks it dates back to the early 1900's.

They've hired an archaeologist to work alongside construction workers to dig up what's there. Construction on Bee Slough is part of a long-range plan to eliminate sewage coming down the channel.

Mounts says work on that project will not be delayed during the archaeological dig.

