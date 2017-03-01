Evansville man charged in wife's death makes first court appearance

The Evansville man charged with the murder of his wife and attacking his two daughters was in court Wednesday.

Loehrlein appeared in Judge Robert Pigman's court via video conference.

His appearance was short and his attorney said he received all of the evidence in the case from the prosecutor's office.

He told the judge he needed time to review it.

Police charged 54-year-old Clint Loehrlein in the murder of his wife, Sherry, and in the shooting and stabbing of his daughters, Nicole and Cynthia.

The attack happened in January at their Darmstadt home.

Family and friends told us his daughter's recovery process is slow but they appreciate the support they've received from the community.

