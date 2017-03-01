Crossville man killed in Tuesday night storms

The White County Coroner confirms 71-year-old Thomas McCord died near his home during Tuesday night's storms.

Sheriff's deputies started getting calls around 10:15 p.m. about damage from a tornado. One of those calls was to report McCord, who is a Crossville resident.

McCord's body was found about 40-yards from his home on County Road 1800 North, which was destroyed in the storm.

The National Weather Service is giving that tornado an EF-3 preliminary rating, which can produce wind speeds up to 165 mph.

White County Sheriff's Office says numerous homes were destroyed in this storm, so far. Power lines and poles were knocked down overnight. — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) March 1, 2017

Deputies say McCord's wife was taken to the hospital with injuries but has since been released.

