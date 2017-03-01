Crossville man killed in Tuesday night storms - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crossville man killed in Tuesday night storms

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Hillary Simon, Reporter
Connect
Tom McCord (Source: Family member) Tom McCord (Source: Family member)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
CROSSVILLE, IL (WFIE) -

The White County Coroner confirms 71-year-old Thomas McCord died near his home during Tuesday night's storms.

[RELATED: Storms cause extensive damage across Tri-State]

Sheriff's deputies started getting calls around 10:15 p.m. about damage from a tornado. One of those calls was to report McCord, who is a Crossville resident. 

McCord's body was found about 40-yards from his home on County Road 1800 North, which was destroyed in the storm.

The National Weather Service is giving that tornado an EF-3 preliminary rating, which can produce wind speeds up to 165 mph.

Deputies say McCord's wife was taken to the hospital with injuries but has since been released.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly