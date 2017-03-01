USI's Stein named Coach of the Year

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Coach Rick Stein has been named the Chuck Mallander Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year in a vote by the league's head coaches.

Additionally, senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) has been named first-team All-GLVC, while senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) and junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) were named second-team All-GLVC.

Junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) was named third-team All-GLVC, while junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) was USI's nominee for the James P. Spalding Sportsmanship award.

Stein, who is earning GLVC Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career and the first time since 2000-01, led the Screaming Eagles to the GLVC East Division title with a regular-season record of 24-4 overall and 16-2 in the GLVC. USI won the East Division by three games after being picked to finish fourth prior to the start of the season.

Earlier this year, Stein became the first basketball coach in USI history to earn his 300th career victory.

Marcum earns her second All-GLVC award and her first-career first-team honor after averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game. The 16th player in program history to reach the 1,000-career point plateau, Marcum leads the GLVC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2), steals per game and total steals (85).

Grooms is earning her first career All-GLVC award after averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game during the regular-season. Grooms, who has reached double-figures in the scoring column 25 times this year, recently became the 17th player in program history to reach the 1,000-career point plateau.

Wascher is earning second-team All-GLVC honors for the second consecutive year after averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. Wascher is currently ranked third in the GLVC in rebounding after recording a team-high seven double-doubles during the regular-season.

Like Grooms, Dahlstrom is earning her first-career All-GLVC honor after averaging a career-high 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during the regular-season. Dahlstrom racked up four double-doubles this year and had a team-high 17 rebounds in USI's win at Wayne State University.

Harshbarger has been nominated for the James P. Spalding Sportsmanship award after leading USI with 3.7 assists per contest.

USI begins the GLVC Tournament Friday at 6 p.m. when it takes on the University of Indianapolis in the quarterfinals at the Ford Center.

2016-17 Women’s Basketball All-GLVC Teams & Post-Season Honors

Player of the Year

Jessica Kelliher, So., F, LEWIS

Defensive Player of the Year

Kalea Parks, R-Sr., F, SJC

Freshman of the Year

Hailey Diestelkamp, Fr., F, DU

Coach of the Year

Rick Stein, USI

First Team

Sarah Galvin, Sr., F/G, BU

Heather Harman, Jr., G, DU

Martha Burse, Jr., G, UINDY

Jamie Johnson, R-Sr., G, LEWIS

Jessica Kelliher, So., F, LEWIS

Mary Dineen, Sr., G, RU #

Kalea Parks, Sr., F, SJC

Cassidy Clark, Sr., C, TSU

Tanner Marcum, Sr., G, USI

Maddie Nelson, Sr., G, WJC

# unanimous selection

Second Team

Raven Merriweather, Jr., G, BU

Hailey Diestelkamp, Fr., F, DU

Paige Wilson, Sr., G, DU

Nicole Anderson, Sr., F, UINDY

Sydney Brackemyre, Jr., G/F, UINDY

Ali Ringering, Jr., G, MU

Jordan Fletcher, R-Jr., C, UMSL

Kaydie Grooms, Jr., G/F, USI

Hannah Wascher, Sr., F, USI

Rachel Edmundson, So., G, TSU

Third Team

Daejah Bernard, Fr., PG, DU

Briana Jones, Sr., F, DU

Syerra Cunningham, Sr., C, UIS

Destiny Ramsey, Jr., F, UIS

Stephanie Sherwood, So., F, MU

Laura Szorenyi, So., G, UMSL

Marisa Lowe, So., F, RU

Jillian Myers, Jr., G, RU

Hannah Albrecht, Fr., G, SJC

Morgan Dahlstrom, Jr., F, USI

Brittney Fair, Sr., G, UWP

*additional member due to tie

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department