17 lbs. of synthetic drugs found in Hopkins Co. bust

Three people are facing charges in connection with a drug investigation in Hopkins County.

According to a press release from the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, authorities were able to get three search warrants in the Nebo and Madisonville after a joint investigation into the increase in synthetic drug cases in Hopkins County.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Josh E. Betar, 20-year-old Thomas W. Shelton and 19-year-old Amber Babbs. We're told investigators also found about 17 pounds of synthetic drugs and other drug-related items.

Betar and Shelton were charged with offenses relative to the trafficking of synthetic drugs. Shelton and Babbs were charged with an additional count of controlled substance endangerment to a child.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit.

