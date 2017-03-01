ISP: Child in car while mom was driving with BAC nearly 3X legal limit

State police say a Tri-State mother had her child in the car with her while she drove around with blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.

According to ISP, around 9 p.m. Tuesday night a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 41 near St. George Road for speeding.

When the trooper approached the vehicle he detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle and saw an open bottle of alcohol in the center console.

ISP says the trooper also saw a young boy in the back seat who was in a child safety seat.

State police say the driver, 32-year-ol Tabitha Cain, of Fort Branch, had a blood alcohol content of .21%. She was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

Child Protective Services took custody of her son.

