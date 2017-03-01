WOW! reports city-wide phone outage due to storm damage

WOW! reported a city-wide phone service outage in Evansville Wednesday morning.

They tell us the cause of the outage was "a catastrophic failure in their systems" likely due to a fiber being cut during the storms overnight.

We're told by company officials that customers were not able to make 800 or 812 area code calls. Crews were able to get the backup system up and running around 10 a.m.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.