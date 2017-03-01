Four arrested after months-long prostitution investigation in Owensboro

Four people have been arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation in Owensboro.

According to police, OPD officers, deputies, FBI and Department of Labor agents, executed four search warrants at various locations in Owensboro on Tuesday.

Police say the target of the warrants was a business named Relaxing Touch Massage.

Detectives began investigating the business in May 2016 after police say they received complaints about suspected prostitution. Police say their investigation determined that sex acts were, in fact, being performed for money.

Police arrested 33-year-old Yong Liu, 51-year-old Jingjie Yuan, 55-year-old Li Shengwu and 27-year-old Mo Li. Police say those four people were involved in the management, supervision, and control of the business.

OPD says $130,000 in cash was also seized during the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.