EPD trying to identity man who robbed cab driver

We have an update on the large water main break on Evansville's east side.More >>
The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell.More >>
An Evansville man has been arrested after police say he shoved an officer and resisted arrest in front of his kids. It happened Thursday evening on Sweetser Ave.More >>
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he used a company credit card for personal use.More >>
On Thursday, a dozen local entrepreneur groups competed for money in Downtown Evansville during an event similar to what you see on the hit show Shark Tank. Twelve local groups pitched their ideas in front of a panel of judges, with the dream of taking the technology market by storm on a national scale. They just need the capital to make it happen. "We're going to look at how well they can articulate knowledge of their product," explai...More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>