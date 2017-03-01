EPD trying to identity man who robbed cab driver

Evansville police are trying to identify a man who robbed a taxi cab driver.

The robbery happened on on February 16 around 1:40 a.m. near Grove St and Florence. Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville cab driver robbed at gunpoint]

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

