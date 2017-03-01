WATCH: Several Tri-State schools are closed or on delays as a re - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

WATCH: Several Tri-State schools are closed or on delays as a result of the deadly storms that passed through the area.

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
By Dan Katz, Anchor
Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STORM DAMAGE:  A night of storms was destructive and deadly in the area.  A man died in Crossville, Illinois after an apparent tornado hit his home.  Along with White County, there was also damage in Posey, Gibson and Dubois County, Indiana. There are a lot of power outages as well.  We'll be live on Sunrise this morning with the latest.

SCHOOL DELAYS: Several Tri-State schools are closed or on delays as a result of the storms.

STORMY THEN CALM:  The final round of showers and thunderstorms will end this morning. There is a risk for severe weather through this morning with damaging winds being the primary threat. A cold front will clobber temps and sweep in cooler air through the end of the week. Temps will sink into the lower 50's this afternoon and drop into the 30's tonight.  Byron and Krista will have the latest.

TRUMP ADDRESS: President Donald Trump's first address to Congress is being called a "home run" by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear last night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones. Ryan pointed to Trump's first-time embrace of tax credits - a central element in the Republican plan to replace President Barack Obama's health care law.

BESHEAR RESPONSE:  After President Trump's address last night, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the official democratic response.  Beshear spotlighted a point Trump made about Kentucky healthcare.

TEMPLE BULLET HOLE:  The FBI is increasing security in the neighborhood around the Jewish Temple in Evansville. This comes as part of an investigation of a shot fired through the window.

IU PURDUE:  Purdue just clinched at least a tie for the Big Ten title.  They did it with a convincing home win over Indiana.  We'll have the details.

    Standoff suspect found unresponsive in jail cell, dies at hospital

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:52:21 GMT
    The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell. 

  • Henderson man facing fraud charges

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:15:53 GMT
    A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he used a company credit card for personal use. 

  • Local entrepreneurs compete in Shark Tank-style pitch competition

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:27:56 GMT
    On Thursday, a dozen local entrepreneur groups competed for money in Downtown Evansville during an event similar to what you see on the hit show Shark Tank.  Twelve local groups pitched their ideas in front of a panel of judges, with the dream of taking the technology market by storm on a national scale.  They just need the capital to make it happen. "We're going to look at how well they can articulate knowledge of their product," explai...

