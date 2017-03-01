WATCH: Several Tri-State schools are closed or on delays as a result of the deadly storms that passed through the area.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STORM DAMAGE: A night of storms was destructive and deadly in the area. A man died in Crossville, Illinois after an apparent tornado hit his home. Along with White County, there was also damage in Posey, Gibson and Dubois County, Indiana. There are a lot of power outages as well. We'll be live on Sunrise this morning with the latest.

SCHOOL DELAYS: Several Tri-State schools are closed or on delays as a result of the storms.

STORMY THEN CALM: The final round of showers and thunderstorms will end this morning. There is a risk for severe weather through this morning with damaging winds being the primary threat. A cold front will clobber temps and sweep in cooler air through the end of the week. Temps will sink into the lower 50's this afternoon and drop into the 30's tonight. Byron and Krista will have the latest.

TRUMP ADDRESS: President Donald Trump's first address to Congress is being called a "home run" by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear last night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones. Ryan pointed to Trump's first-time embrace of tax credits - a central element in the Republican plan to replace President Barack Obama's health care law.

BESHEAR RESPONSE: After President Trump's address last night, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the official democratic response. Beshear spotlighted a point Trump made about Kentucky healthcare.

TEMPLE BULLET HOLE: The FBI is increasing security in the neighborhood around the Jewish Temple in Evansville. This comes as part of an investigation of a shot fired through the window.

IU PURDUE: Purdue just clinched at least a tie for the Big Ten title. They did it with a convincing home win over Indiana. We'll have the details.

